The Hopkins Creek Festival returns for the sixth time to Kulkurt Crate this November with The Idjut Boys (UK), Lord Echo (NZ), and Mama Snake (DEN) headlining the event.
Attendees will have the opportunity to experience a unique journey through light and sound led by a diverse selection of Australia's most alluring artists and nine international acts from Sweden, Denmark, The UK, Japan, NZ, and Brazil.
Advertisement
Event Director, Todd O'Brien said it was a "thrill" to once again hold the door open for some of our most admired, most desired musicians from across the globe.
"After an introspective phase of Hopkins Creek, including two years off due to COVID and an amazing all-Australian lineup for our 2021 event we are really looking forward to stepping things up for the 2022 event," he said.
"This year will see an increased focus on visual art and production at the event, whilst holding onto the core values of Hopkins Creek's past five iterations that have cemented the festival as one of Australia's premier boutique events."
MORE NEWS:
"Expect another amazing celebration of music and mateship in the Kulkurt Crater come November."
The event has become the main yearly fundraiser for the Lake Bolac Football Netball Club over the past five years, as well as a strong supporter of many local businesses in the Ararat Rural City region.
"Hopkins Creek came together when six music lovers, originally spread across country Victoria decided to run a major event just outside of Lake Bolac, the childhood home of two of the event owners."
Since the maiden event in 2016, the event has grown from 250 attendees to 3000 for 2022, with tickets costing $330 for three days and three nights of entertainment.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.