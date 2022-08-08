The Ararat Advertiser
Hopkins Creek Festival returns to Tatyoon in November

By James Halley
August 8 2022 - 2:00am
SOUND: The Hopkins Creek Festival returns to Tatyoon in November. Picture: CONTRIBUED

The Hopkins Creek Festival returns for the sixth time to Kulkurt Crate this November with The Idjut Boys (UK), Lord Echo (NZ), and Mama Snake (DEN) headlining the event.

