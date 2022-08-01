Ararat Rural City Council moved to support the recommendation on engaging in extensive advocacy to support the expansion of local childcare services at Council's July 26 meeting.
Earlier this year, Council undertook consultation through Engage Ararat on the provision of childcare, kindergarten, and afterschool care services across the municipality.
Advertisement
Ararat Council chief executive, Dr Tim Harrison emphasised Council's commitment in supporting and securing new investment and programs to expand the provision of childcare services within the municipality to continue growing and enhancing community life.
"Our population is changing and there is a growing awareness of the issue of work and family balance, especially when it comes to access to supportive services like afterschool care," Dr Harrison said.
"Access to adequate childcare services is critical for growing rural communities. It is vital especially in this day and age in giving parents with young families the freedom and choice to participate in the workforce.
"Similarly, early childhood education is also just as important for the young ones in our community as it sets them up for school so they can have the best start in life."
MORE NEWS:
Council's Ararat Childcare Survey revealed gaps in the availability of childcare in smaller rural communities, particularly Willaura, Lake Bolac, Moyston, and Buangor. After reviewing the findings of the Childcare Services Survey and speaking to community members, Council has a much better understanding of the gaps in the provision of services and the need for greater access in smaller rural communities.
The survey was carried out through the Engage Ararat platform in March 2022 and received 127 responses from residents across the municipality.
"With over 127 people participating in the survey and nearly half of those taking the time to write additional responses detailing their own experience - this is clearly a major issue affecting local families. Dr Harrison continued.
"The strongest theme to come through the comments was the impact that lack of access has on the careers of rural women who wish to be empowered with a career, financial stability, and independence.
"Though childcare is not a council-run service, our officers can help by doing further work around the survey by identifying innovative solutions by working with government and the other providers in our municipality.
"We acknowledge the current challenges the sector is experiencing such as staff shortages and market viability for providers in remote and rural areas. The solution is likely to include targeted government support to address issues of market failure to secure universality of service no matter where you live."
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.