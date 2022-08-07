The Ararat Advertiser
Marian College students have new exhibition at TAMA Gallery

By James Halley
August 7 2022 - 2:00am
ART: Marian College's exhibition at TAMA Gallery. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Ararat Gallery TAMA's latest community-driven exhibition offers thought-provoking art that explores themes surrounding climate change.

