Ararat Gallery TAMA's latest community-driven exhibition offers thought-provoking art that explores themes surrounding climate change.
A group of Year 9 art students from Marian College has created a series of relief sculptural works in response to how they have seen climate change affect their environment.
Advertisement
Marian College's head of Art, Barbara Venn guided a group of ten students through a challenging project inspired by Australian sculptor John Davis, whose works evocatively expressed his concern for our landscape.
"Students were tasked with creating a relief sculpture using materials such as found-sticks and objects, paper, modroc, and bitumen paint," Mrs Venn said.
"The process started with students creating a design in their visual journals and then forming a framework for the modroc and additional materials.
"Each piece offers a glimpse into the environmental concerns of our students - the works represent the impact of climate change from the impact on animals and their habitats such as our bees and koalas to pollution found in the ocean.
MORE NEWS:
"Our students took a two-pronged approach to their works, the dark paint layer plays on the tension caused by climate change on our natural world while still including a piece of cut paper which symbolises a glimmer of hope for the future.
"It was great to see the students get excited about the theme of the project and focus on something they're passionate about."
Ararat Rural City Council Mayor, Cr Jo Armstrong said art can be used as an innovative medium for awareness and help start a conversation within our community.
"Council is proud to display the work of local student artists on the Community Wall found within Ararat Gallery TAMA."
"Art can be a very powerful tool when it comes to encouraging people to stop and think about powerful themes such as climate change.
"I'd also like to recognise the importance of art education in developing the unique talents of students who have been guided by their teacher.
"The Gallery's community wall truly champions community access to the arts. It's important for cultural venues to give young artists opportunities to display their work."
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.