The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

The Melbourne Renegades visit Ararat primary schools

JH
By James Halley
August 1 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Melbourne Renegades stopped by Ararat as part of their regional roadshow tour on July 27.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.