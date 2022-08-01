The Melbourne Renegades stopped by Ararat as part of their regional roadshow tour on July 27.
The Big Bash franchise hit the road in regional Victoria for the first time since 2019, with Renegades stars Georgia Wareham and Will Sutherland visiting Ararat Primary and Ararat West Primary on the last day of their tour.
Advertisement
Georgia Wareham said it was a "really good experience" coming out to regional Victoria and having the chance to interact with school students from Western Victoria.
Wareham was the youngest player in the competition when she was signed by the Melbourne Renegades for the first WBBL season. The all-rounder has played 35 T20I's, 23 ODI's, and one test match for Australia, including being a part of the 2018 and 2020 WT20 world cup triumphs.
"It is nice to see the kids face to face and get amongst it," she said.
"I think the last couple of years it has been over zoom which was really tricky.
"Hopefully, we have converted a few more renegades fans."
Melbourne Renegade Will Sutherland also said he had enjoyed immersing himself with the students across Western Victoria.
"It's been awesome to meet a lot of young fans and recruit them to the Renegades," he said.
"Especially over the past few years with COVID-19 it has been really good to see a lot of happy faces over the past few days."
MORE NEWS:
Sutherland is an all-rounder whose combination of power hitting and fast bowling makes him an exciting prospect. He has played 29 matches for the Renegades, made 117 runs, and taken 13 wickets.
Melbourne Renegades commercial sales manager Leigh Dooley said they were visiting 40 schools across three days with 10 groups of players hitting the road across Victoria.
"We have hit about 400 to 500 kids just in our group, multiply that by a group of 10 and we are hitting a lot of kids out in regional Victoria," he said.
"We are hitting the road because we haven't been able to see our fans out in regional areas for the past two years due to COVID-19.
"We really want the players to get out there and engage with the kids from a community point of view and from a point of view of getting the kids active and using cricket as a platform to do that."
Mr Dooley said the club was hopeful of gaining additional members for the upcoming season as a result of the regional roadshow.
"As part of the Renegades roadshow, every kid will get a signed stress ball, they will also get an activity booklet to take home which has a lot of fun games in there and puzzles," he said.
Advertisement
"All of the students will have the opportunity to purchase a $10 membership which will allow them to attend two matches at Marvel Stadium in the upcoming BBL season.
"The Renegades women's side will be playing in Ballarat, very close to all the kids we are seeing today in Ararat, which is exciting.
"We are playing the Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars so you will see a lot of Australian female players and hopefully Commonwealth Games gold medalists playing in those games as well."
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.