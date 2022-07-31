The Ararat Advertiser
GCA is holding it's AGM at Ararat RSL on August 1

By James Halley
July 31 2022 - 7:00am
RETURN: The Grampians Cricket Association is holding their AGM on August 1, ahead of the upcoming season.

The Grampians Cricket Association is calling on two representatives from each club to attend their upcoming annual general meeting on Monday, August 1.

