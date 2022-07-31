The Grampians Cricket Association is calling on two representatives from each club to attend their upcoming annual general meeting on Monday, August 1.
At the AGM the GCA will be calling for nominations for team nominations and board positions, including junior cricket.
GCA president Marc Brilliant said the association has identified that to secure "long-term viability" it needs to heavily invest in junior cricket.
"Without juniors, clubs have no chance of surviving long term and the long-term viability of the competition is at threat," he said.
"Clubs need to call on volunteers, ex-players, and parents to help drive this; it can't be left to a select few."
Cricket Victoria's Chris Harris will be present to do a presentation and discuss requirements for Child Safety protocols.
"It will be important all clubs are in line with the Child Safety Protocols for this season as there has been a real push in this area the last few years and really important all clubs are compliant," GCA president Marc Brilliant said.
Brilliant said the association was hoping for an influx in junior nominations this season.
"We agree it's hard and COVID-19 has not been helpful but the evidence is there as teams with good junior programs appear to be the more competitive and have a better chance of survival," he said.
"Unfortunately, we have seen a decline in team nominations over the past 10 years at one point having upward of 20 senior teams and 16 junior teams. We are far from that now.
"The league has made a priority over the past few seasons to help clubs in this area and promote junior and senior representative cricket and we ask clubs to contact us if they need help and direction and we are more than willing to assist where we can.'
The AGM will be held at Ararat RSL on Monday, August 1 at 7:30pm.
