Work is stepping up ahead of the redevelopment of the Tunnel Road Track Loop in Pomonal.
Connecting some of the region's most spectacular peaks and trails, the Pomonal Linkage Strategy developed by Ararat Council and Pomonal Progress Association aims to enhance the existing Tunnel Loop Track by creating a dedicated walking trail from Pomonal CBD into the National Park.
The Victorian Government as part of the National Disaster Recover Funding Arrangements targeting assistance for communities at risk of disaster has provided $200,000.
The funding has enabled Council to deliver a number of works as part of the first stage of the Pomonal Tunnel Road project, including an ecological assessment, surveying, landscape design and preliminary works.
Ararat Rural Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said the upgrades would improve and modify the surface of a much-loved walking trail in Pomonal, generating tourism benefits and opportunities.
"The linkage will take advantage of increased visitation associated with the Grampians Peak Trail and lead to improved economic opportunities for local businesses," he said.
"The new Pomonal Tunnel Loop will give visitors and residents a premium walking experience that links the township with Robins Road path and the Tunnel Road track before extending to the Grampians Peak Trail; it provides a perfect opportunity for people to get out and enjoy nature at its best.
"Once the final stage is complete, the upgraded walking loop will reconnect the historic bridal track from Pomonal to Lake Bellfield, leading to the top of Mount William and further connect onto Halls Gap or the Borough Huts, which links to the Grampians Peak Trail."
Following community consultation, Council has committed to delivering additional resurfacing works on a 1.5-kilometre section of Robins Road in Pomonal. This includes reinstating the 1.5m width of the road and laying granite sand by Council's Parks and Gardens crew.
"Starting from the Pomonal General Store, Council's Parks and Gardens crew are reconstructing a section of the Robins Road walking path to provide an all-weather surface for foot and bicycle traffic flow," Dr Harrison continued.
"These early works are a vital step forward for the project, including improving accessibility and the visual appeal of the track.
"Our local walking trails are invaluable which is why we're boosting investment in projects that enhances our landscapes, supports community health and wellbeing, and our tourism economy."
