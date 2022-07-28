Glendene is a unique property at Halls Gap boasting a fully-furnished house and a self-contained studio on a large allotment. Licensed estate agent Michael Fratin said Glendene is set-up to offer quality holiday accommodation. Or, make this your very own home and enjoy the features and benefits. The house has three bedrooms, fitted robes, two bathrooms, spacious open-plan living and well-appointed kitchen with dishwasher. Features in the updated studio include open-style living and sleeping as well as kitchenette with meals and a three-piece bathroom. Exciting potential for commercial use (STCA) as well as additional accommodation in one of Victoria's most picturesque holiday destinations.