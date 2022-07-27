The Ararat Advertiser
Amy Shark performs for over 700 people at Horsham Town Hall

JH
By James Halley
Updated July 27 2022 - 5:03am, first published 4:30am
LIVE: Amy Shark performs at the Horsham Town Hall. Picture: ALEX DALZIEL

Eight-time ARIA award-winning artist Amy Shark entertained more than 700 people at Horsham Town Hall on Friday, July 22, as part of her See You Somewhere Australia regional tour.

