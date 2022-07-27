Eight-time ARIA award-winning artist Amy Shark entertained more than 700 people at Horsham Town Hall on Friday, July 22, as part of her See You Somewhere Australia regional tour.
Shark's regional tour is her biggest to date, with the singer-songwriter playing at 60 venues in towns and cities across every single state and territory across the country.
Speaking to the Australian Community Media Amy Shark said the crowd was "amazing" at her Horsham show.
"The town didn't disappoint," she said.
"The crowd has been incredible at every show of this regional tour.
"With so many years of disruption from COVID-19 and not being able to perform, it really means a lot that everyone is coming to these shows and are super pumped to be there."
Shark said she has enjoyed playing at smaller venues as she can connect with the crowd and people from each town she visits.
"My favourite part of the tour has been the people," she said.
"Everyone has been so welcoming and I am having the best time meeting all the locals."
"I can't believe I'm halfway through... I just love going to all these towns and seeing the locals, it's been a really special tour - one I will always remember."
"Everyone was really happy with the setup and the safety with it being a general admission concert," she said.
"We had quite a lot of young underage people who got to experience their first concert which we had a dry area set up for."
Ms Miatke was pleased with the turnout for the event, with the show originally selling out in less than 24 hours before moving the concert to a larger venue.
"People were really happy to see live music back in the heritage hall and hear live bands," she said.
"The sound was amazing with the new acoustic drapes that have been put into the Town Hall."
Preceding the show, Ms Miatke said Amy Shark's team was really happy with the venue and Town Hall staff and this was just the beginning of many more high-profile shows to come.
"They were really happy with the venue and the staff that we have here, they were also grateful for all of the help and support they received," she said.
"Amy said the town is fantastic and she had a really amazing time and the crowd was really receptive and she felt it was one of her best concerts."
"The Horsham Town Hall is committed to programming live music, we've been working hard behind the scenes to bring you the best performances touring Australia so watch this space."
