Ararat's Holly Allgood has been selected to perform in Loredo Malcolm's upcoming production of ONE LIGHT at Melbourne's Gasworks Theatre on August 29 and September 5.
One Light is an independent dance show choreographed and directed by Loredo Malcolm.
Advertisement
One Light demonstrates the power in the word 'ONE' and how that can be used in a powerful and positive sense to create awareness, focus and shed 'LIGHT' on the fact that we are all ONE.
Miss Allgood said she was "very excited" to take part in the show.
"I had never gone for anything professional before but I thought it would be a good change and a great opportunity to gain more experience," she said.
"We had auditions in June ago and he selected 15 dancers to be his performance of ONE LIGHT this year."
Miss Allgood has spent 2022 studying at Kelly Aykers Full Time Dance School in Melbourne.
The show provides an opportunity for Miss Allgood to learn from Loredo Malcolm who has accumulated an expansive resume over his dancing career.
MORE NEWS:
Malcolm started training at age nine at Ashe Caribbean Performing Arts in Jamaica before moving to New York to pursue further training where he graduated with a Certificate in Dance and Performing Arts.
He understudied the role of Simba in Disney's The Lion King for four years touring Australia, Shanghai and London's West End.
In 2009 he made it into the top nine dancers on Channel 10's So You Think You Can Dance. Loredo then joined the cast of Chicago The Musical, traveling to Singapore and Hong Kong. He performed in the musical Hairspray and toured with the Australian production of Wicked The Musical.
"He is a very well-known musical theater performer and he is currently in Hamilton The Musical which is being performed at Melbourne's Her Majesty's Theatre," Miss Allgood said.
"We rehearse on Sundays and Mondays in the lead up to the show and I can't wait to get on the stage."
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.