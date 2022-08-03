The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat's Holly Allgood to perform in ONE LIGHT at Melbourne's Gasworks Theatre

JH
By James Halley
Updated August 3 2022 - 7:48am, first published 7:00am
DANCE: Holly Allgood to light up the stage in Melbourne. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Ararat's Holly Allgood has been selected to perform in Loredo Malcolm's upcoming production of ONE LIGHT at Melbourne's Gasworks Theatre on August 29 and September 5.

Local News

