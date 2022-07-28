Ararat Police are seeking resident help to identify a man who damaged a car at Chalambar Golf Club.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding damage done to the rear window of a vehicle on Saturday, July 9th.
It is believed the offender attended at approximately 9.05pm and has thrown a rock into the rear window of a white Mitsubishi Outlander in the carpark resulting in damage to the vehicle of approximately $2,000.
Investigators have released an image of a male who may be able to assist with enquiries.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Constable Morgan WISE at Ararat Police on 03 5355 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or you can submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
