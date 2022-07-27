The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Real Estate Institute of Victoria data for June 2022 shows Ararat price rise

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 27 2022 - 5:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RISE: Ararat's median house price has seen strong growth.

ARARAT'S median house price has seen strong growth in the past year, new figures from a peak Victorian real estate body have revealed.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.