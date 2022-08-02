The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat's Addie Jamieson takes part in an 'immersion tour' with Deakin University

By Michelle Smith
August 2 2022 - 7:00am
LEARN: Addie Jamieson (centre) with surgical registrar John Kefalianos, Deakin University's Maxine Trembath, Jake Lowe, local GP Kerry Hewitt, Deakin Ballarat's Sue Garner and ombudsman Don Moss. Picture: Adam Trafford

Ararat's Addie Jamieson along with other first-year Deakin University medical students spent time getting to know Ballarat on an 'immersion tour' where they visited the sights, toured health facilities, and talked to medical professionals who have chosen to train and work in the region.

