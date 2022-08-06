The State Government is helping more kids in the Ararat Rural City get active and fostering the talents of Victoria's future sports stars, with more support for schools to offer exciting sports programs and encourage physical activity.
The Victorian Budget 2022/23 invested more than $20.8 million to boost the Active Schools program and promote long-term health and wellbeing in generations of young Victorians to come.
Advertisement
Labor Member for Western Victoria, Jaala Pulford, announced that Ararat North Primary School, Ararat Secondary College and Lake Bolac College are among 96 schools to receive an Active Schools grant.
"We're thrilled to celebrate Active Schools funding recipients," she said.
"I want to congratulate Ararat North Primary School, Ararat Secondary College and Lake Bolac College for their work to keep young Victorians active, fit and healthy."
MORE NEWS:
Regional Arts Victoria is one of four organisations to successfully secure a grant across three key areas - quality school sport, active travel, and active recreation - to help address declining physical activity rates among secondary school students through their Circus Active program.
Other sporting and community organisations who will be supported to do this research include Victorian YMCA Community Programming (Quality School Sport), Cancer Council Victoria (Active Travel) and GippSport Inc (Active Recreation).
Minister for Education Natalie Hutchins said the State Government was investing in sport programs in schools to give every student the opportunity to find an activity they love.
"Regular physical activity makes a huge difference to young people's mental and physical health as well as their educational outcomes," she said.
As part of the Active Schools initiative, the Labor Government earlier this year launched Get Your Move On, a campaign encouraging young people aged 5 to 18 years to get 15 minutes of physical activity, four times a day.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.