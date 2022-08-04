The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Five Ararat CFA members to join in the Melbourne Stair Climb

JH
By James Halley
August 4 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOOD CAUSE: Matt Borecki, Bailey Mitchell, Rachel Ann, Peta Maree Mary, and Jeydon Nancarrow. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

On September 10, five Ararat CFA Members are stepping up to fight depression, PTSI and suicide by climbing the 28 floors of Crown Metropol Hotel while wearing 25kgs of turnout gear and breathing apparatus.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.