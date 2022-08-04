On September 10, five Ararat CFA Members are stepping up to fight depression, PTSI and suicide by climbing the 28 floors of Crown Metropol Hotel while wearing 25kgs of turnout gear and breathing apparatus.
This year's event the stair climb aims to raise $600,000 for Lifeline, Fortem and the 000Foundation, to improve support services, fund research, remove stigmas and raise awareness of Mental health issues like depression, Post Traumatic Stress Injury and suicide.
The Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb aims to break down the stigma around mental health and be a leader in the emergency services community in the mental health space.
Matt Borecki, Bailey Mitchell, Rachel Ann, Peta Mary, and Jeydon Nancarrow are the five members representing CFA Ararat in the climb.
In 2020, there were 3,139 deaths by suicide in Australia nine residents Australians die everyday by suicide, which is more than double the road toll.
PTSI is more prevalent in occupations with higher exposures to trauma, including the defence force, emergency services and protective services.
For each life lost to suicide, the impacts are felt by up to 135 people including the family, friends, work colleagues and first responders at time of death.
All money raised will go to improving support services, fund research and raise awareness for mental health.
If you wish to donate to our awesome crew, go to https://www.firefighterclimb.org.au/station/cfa/ararat/...
