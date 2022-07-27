Ararat extended their lead at the top of the Wimmera ladder with a huge victory over Warrack.
The Rats dominated from the opening bounce to the fiery crash in the wet and blustery conditions at Warracknabeal to finish 100-point winners.
Forward Corey Taylor played a great game, kicking seven goals while Kade Bohner provided plenty of run-off half-back.
Matthew Hutchesson, Jake Robinson, Ben Christodoulou, and Ben Taylor took control of the midfield battle to ensure Ararat had control of the territory battle all game.
Rob Armstrong, Alan Batchelor, and Ben Taylor kicked two goals each with four other players kicking a goal each.
Next weekend, Ararat faces the challenge of taking on the sixth-placed Southern Mallee Giants at home.
The Rats reserve side defeated Warrack by 22 points to consolidate the third spot on the ladder.
In a close contest, all game Ararat trailed at every change, but persevered to pull off a terrific come-from-behind victory.
Xavier Vearing was terrific in the ruck, while Max Allgood, Ryan Heard, and Alex Van Opstal provided plenty of run all day for Ararat.
Bailee Turner and Alex Van Opstal kicked two goals as three other players kicked a goal.
The reserves will be confident in notching another win as they face the eighth-placed Giants on home soil next week.
On the netball court, Ararat's A Grade side lost to Warrack by seven goals with Racquel Scott and Jessica Taylor named the best players.
Laney McLoughlan top scored with 13 goals and Tayla Borelli also scored 11 goals.
A big task awaits the A Grade netballers as they face the third-placed Giants as they hope to remain in the hunt for a finals spot with four rounds remaining.
The fifth-placed Ararat lost to Warrack in B Grade by 12 goals with Meaghan Armstrong and Danieka Clayton (11 goals) named the best players with Annie Shea top scoring (12 goals).
Ararat's C Grade side defeated Warrack by four goals to move to the fourth spot on the ladder.
Chloe Taylor and Demi Bligh were the best players with coach Bianca Kettle top scoring with 19 goals.
Ararat's C reserve side lost to Warrack by four goals, as they still search for their first win.
Isabel De La Rosa and Layla Dale (14 goals) were the best players with Lauri Williamson also scoring nine goals.
