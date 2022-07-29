The Rovers and Mounties continue with their dominance of the ADJFA with commanding victories in round 10.
The Mounties defeated the Bombers by 43 points in the first match of round nine.
Heading into half-time the Mounties had a 31-point advantage, as they were able to keep the Bombers scoreless in an impressive defensive effort.
The Mounties kicked five goals to three in the second half to seal the comfortable victory.
Nate Dadswell kicked five goals in the victory, with Koby Dalton, Eli Price, Evie Harrington, Nate Rhodes and Cody Ball also playing well.
Billy Jenkins kicked two goals and William Hope kicked one for the Bombers as Levi Weppner, Khloe Wilson, Oliver McDougall and Zain Habib were also named in the best.
In the second match of round 10 it was the Rovers easily defeating the Warriors by 51 points.
The Rovers dominated the match, scoring 10 unanswered goals in the first three quarters and were also able to keep their opponents scoreless heading into the final quarter.
Jude Bulger kicked a team high four goals, while Hamish Barr and Xavier Wilson kicked three goals for the Rovers.
Jack Richardson, Judd Marsh, Rishi Kalluri, George King and Jasper Harris were also named in the best for the victorious side.
Kobe Foster was the Warriors only goal kicker with Jackson Richardson, Riley Mcfarlane, Dominic Stevens, Ace Baldock, Knox Baldock and Jhett Turner also named in the best.
Heading into round 11, the Rovers sit on top of the ladder with nine wins, the Mounties are one game behind in second place, while the Warriors and Mounties sit six games behind.
Next week the Rovers face the Bombers at 9:30am at Richardson Oval followed by the Warriors and Mounties at 10:45am.
