The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Classical guitarist to perform at LifeLinks Church on August 6

JH
By James Halley
July 29 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Award-winning classical guitarist to perform show at LifeLinks Church

Ararat's LifeLinks Church is proud to host a performance by multi-international award-winning classical guitarist Clancy McLeod on Saturday, August 6 at 7:30pm.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.