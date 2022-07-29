Award-winning classical guitarist to perform show at LifeLinks Church

Ararat's LifeLinks Church is proud to host a performance by multi-international award-winning classical guitarist Clancy McLeod on Saturday, August 6 at 7:30pm.
The classical guitarist has put together a program titled A Dream in a Forest featuring pieces exploring themes of grief, loss and love of the natural environment.
McLeod said he put the program together after the 2020-21 black summer bushfires.
"Making music about virtuosity and ego just didn't seem meaningful to me," he said.
"I've put this program together of pieces that really move me and speak to my feelings about the grief I was going through about the destruction of nature and the forests of eastern Australia."
Pastor Dave Tolputt from LifeLinks said he was "delighted" to host McLeod.
"He is an incredible young musician as part of our passion to support young people," he said.
McLeod's diverse program features emotional pieces such as La Catedral by early 20th century guitarist Agustn Barrios, Chaconne by Bach, and Invocaciony Danza by Joaqun Rodrigo.
McLeod said everywhere he plays he strives for intimacy and an emotional connection with the audience.
"I'm trying to communicate and speak to my audience," he said.
"I'm trying to give them something special and if I don't have people coming away with tears then I feel like I haven't done my job."
The concert is 'pay as you feel', there will be no entrance price, although attendees are welcome to show their appreciation with an offering at the end.
McLeod is taking his concert across the state, from Horsham to Bendigo, with concerts at Eltham, Castlemaine, Ararat, Shepparton, and Daylesford.
