Ararat Police completes Operation SPEEDIE

Victoria Police have concluded Operation SPEEDIE across the Ararat municipality.
The five-day operation focused on speeding within the Ararat area has concluded and targeted Mortlake-Ararat Road, Pyrenees Highway, Ararat-Halls Gap Road, Banfield Street, Elizabeth Street and Port Fairy Road.
First Constable Goodhew from Ararat Police said the operation saw a variety of results.
"Overall it was good to see the majority of motorist adhering to the speed limits," he said.
"However, it was alarming to see some motorists speeding within the built-up areas of Ararat where pedestrians are more likely to be present and the traffic is heavier."
During the operation, there were eight infringements issued including six speeding offences, one using unregistered motor vehicle and other traffic-related.
A driver was found to be breaching an alcohol interlock condition, disqualified driving, and use the unregistered trailer and has been summoned to appear before the Ararat Magistrates Court.
Another driver returned a positive oral fluid test and will also be summoned to appear before the Ararat Magistrates Court.
Notable speeds detected included:
75km/h in a 50km/h Zone.
83km/h in a 60km/h Zone.
Although the operation has concluded, Police will continue to patrol the roads for speeding motorists.
