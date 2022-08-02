Victoria Police will commence 'Operation PIRATE' from Tuesday, July 26 to Saturday, July 30.
This Operation targets vehicles with one headlight and in unroadworthy condition with winter conditions such as wet and icy roads putting road users at risk.
Police within the Ararat Rural City will be conducting Operation PIRATE.
Each year Victoria records on average 200 lives lost to road trauma, 8000 people are hospitalised for serious injury and a further 12000 are injured.
The aim of the Operation is to identify non-compliant vehicles in an unroadworthy condition through Preliminary Breath Testing sites as well as roaming patrols to reduce the severity of collisions and the risk to all other road users.
