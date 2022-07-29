Leading Senior Constable Rodney "Rocket" Rickard retires from the force after 27 years.
After originally wanting to join Victoria Police when he finished school in 1976, he ended up working in a variety of roles before deciding apply for the academy at the age of 33.
On Friday, December 13, 1995 Rickard was one of 13 students to advance through to the academy and once he graduated he started as a general duties officer at Williamstown from 1995 to 1997.
In this role, he also patrolled the Footscray and Altona areas.
In 1997 he returned to Western Victoria as a general duties officer at Ararat Police Station.
Three years later, Rickard returned home to Stawell, where he joined the traffic operations group which later became the Northern Grampians Highway Patrol. He remained for the next 22 years until announcing his retirement in July.
Rickard has been invaluable to other members of the Northern Grampians team over the past 20 years with his road policing knowledge a massive coup for the region.
