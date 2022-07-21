The Grampians region will host the season-opening event of the Victorian Polo Season at Mount William Station on October 22 and 23.
For the first time, the event will contain a luxury marquee area adjacent to the field which will feature a gourmet lunch package, drinks, and a prime seating area for ticket holders.
Event organiser Rob Abbott has high hopes for the tournament in the coming years.
"We've been hosting teams from all over Victoria including the Yarra Valley and have even had players travel interstate before," he said.
"With the bounce back in tourism, we hope we can grow the tournament into a high-end event for the area, while still keeping its relaxed country atmosphere."
Teams from Across Victoria, Yarra Valley, Daylesford, Werribee, Geelong, and even Mildura converge to compete.
Mount William Station has a strong equine history, starting with a rogue stock horse turned Victorian champion during the 1850s.
Delapre Mare, (also known as Alice Hawthorn)'s famous race again NSWs best mare Veno in 1857, was the inspiration and prequel for the Melbourne Cup. Polo was played socially in the early 1900s by the Barr Smith family and more recently Robert C. Abbott has been instrumental in building the current polo field with significant works commencing in 2008.
The twice-a-year tournament in April and October has a relaxed country-style atmosphere and is accessible to all levels of players.
The Homestead
With the recent re-positioning and opening of the accommodation at the Mount William Homestead and Shearers Quarters, the tournament's hospitality offering has been elevated for general spectators and those seeking a higher-end experience.
Mount William William Abbott said his inspiration for turning Mount William Station into a hotel came from his family history.
"My great grandfather left Adelaide to seek refuge at Mount William Station after returning from Europe after the first world war," he said.
"I'd like others to come to Mount William to get away from the city and reset."
The first structure was built somewhere after 1842 however the then wooden structure burnt down in a fire in the 1870s.
In 1886, the building was replaced with bluestone which underlays the rendered cream-coloured exterior to this day.
The Barr-Smith family from Adelaide took over ownership of the property in 1919 and conducted major renovations in the 1920s. The "art deco" era in which the renovations took place continues to resonate throughout the homestead with the iconic Spanish arches along the main verandah being a major element.
The homestead has recently been refreshed and upgraded to include a commercial kitchen, bathroom floor heating, 280,000L rainwater tank, electrical and plumbing infrastructure, high-speed internet, polished floors, and a mix of eclectic furnishings. To give guests a high-end comfortable country feel, while still retaining its old-world charm.
Gate entry tickets to the polo are $15 picnic style lunch available for two (12-2pm).
Long Lunch in Luxury Marquee $150 (12-5pm) all-inclusive. Saturday Only
Limited field side parking for first come, first served
To book tickets or for more information visit: www.mountwilliamstation.com/polo
To book a stay at Mount William Station visit: https://www.mountwilliamstation.com/homestead
