Sergeant Simon Grant and Senior Constable Max Mudge from the Wimmera Proactive Policing Unit met with co-founder and education manager, Tammie Meehan from One Red Tree Resource Centre INC.
One Red Tree has been operating in Ararat since January 2022 and provides local schools & the general community access to psychologists. One Red Tree is located at the Ararat Railway Station Complex, Ararat.
This wonderful resource is the brainchild of local women; Clinical psychologists Carly McKinnis and Tammie Meehan, previously an assistant principal, who have a combined 40+ years of experience in their fields.
Both have shown extraordinary commitment to our community and understand the very complex nature of addressing mental health issues in remote and rural settings.
One Red Tree is working in collaboration with Federation University and is supported by the Ararat Rural City Council.
This much-needed Centre now finds itself in the enviable position of being able to expand its service with hopes for minor building works for additional office space that will allow three new provisional psychologists to begin work over the next few months.
Victoria Police look forward to seeing One Red Tree Resource Centre Inc expand its team and hope they continue to deliver this much-needed service for the community
If you are looking for further information, please follow the link below www.oneredtreerc.org
