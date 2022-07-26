The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Victoria Police hope to see One Red Tree Resource Centre expand

July 26 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VISIT: Sergeant Simon Grant and Senior Constable Max Mudge from the Wimmera Proactive Policing Unit with One Red Tree founder Tammie Meehan. Picture: CONTRIBUTED, EYEWATCH

Sergeant Simon Grant and Senior Constable Max Mudge from the Wimmera Proactive Policing Unit met with co-founder and education manager, Tammie Meehan from One Red Tree Resource Centre INC.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.