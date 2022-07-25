The Ararat Advertiser
Ararat Town Hall to host free concert featuring The Beggars

July 25 2022 - 7:00am
PERFORM: The Beggars: Renee Donaghey, Stuart Day and Quinton Dunne. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Internationally acclaimed Adelaide folk sensation 'The Beggars' are coming to delight the Ararat community with a free morning concert on Wednesday, August 3.

