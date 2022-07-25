Internationally acclaimed Adelaide folk sensation 'The Beggars' are coming to delight the Ararat community with a free morning concert on Wednesday, August 3.
The Beggars are Renee Donaghey, Stuart Day, and Quinton Dunne, three brilliant singer-songwriters with a crystal clear Australian acoustic sound.
Ararat Rural City Council mayor, Cr Jo Armstrong said Ararat Town Hall is a wonderful arts venue that provides a dynamic program for all to enjoy.
"Ararat Town Hall is an iconic and vibrant part of the Ararat CBD and one of rural Victoria's greatest performing arts venues," she said
"The Town Hall showcases some of our finest artistic talents and has a diverse program designed for locals and music lovers.
"Council is fortunate to have the support of the Victorian Government through Creative Victoria in bringing these performances to our beloved venue for everyone to enjoy.
"Live and local performances drive social connection and participation while providing greater access to the arts."
Swing back to the '60s and follow The Seekers' story from the Melbourne café scene in 1962 to London - the centre of the pop universe - where the band rode a rollercoaster of hits including, 'I'll Never Find Another You', 'The Carnival is Over', 'Morningtown Ride' and, of course, 'Georgie Girl'.
Save your spot for The Beggars Sing The Seekers by booking a ticket at the Ararat Visitor Information Centre or online via the Ararat Town Hall website - www.ararattownhall.com.au/performances/.
