Willaura Health Care Auxiliary were pleased with the community's response to their recent movie night fundraiser; "Dream Horse".
Based on a true story from a little village in Wales, "Dream Horse" starred Toni Collette and Damian Lewis in a warm hearted movie that showed how neighbours in a small community helped make a racing dream come true when they raised an unlikely champion.
Over seventy children and adults watched the film on the Memorial Hall's relatively new 'big screen'.
"We were fortunate to receive support from Community Bank Willaura and Lake Bolac, the ACE Radio Network to help bring this movie to town, and were pleased to see how much the crowd enjoyed the evening," Auxiliary President Heather Fleming said.
She added that all funds raised will go towards supporting the patients and residents at Willaura Health Care, so film goers not only had a good night out, but helped the local community as well.
East Grampians Health Service chief executive Nick Bush commended the Auxiliary's efforts. He said that EGHS was committed to supporting Willaura Health Care and is hoping to secure funding to complete major refurbishments at the facility.
Community Bank Willaura and Lake Bolac Board Chair Rowly Paterson also commended the Auxiliary and the community, and reflected on how important it was for all to support local initiatives such as health care and community banking.
The Auxiliary has had a busy and successful past six months, they have run the popular and successful Willaura Market, catered at both the Mt William Charolais bull sale and the Community Bank Willaura and Lake Bolac Men's Night, and also helped out at the Victoria Police Blue Ribbon Foundation Ararat Branch Gala Night.
Members are now looking forward to liaising with EGHS on how the funds raised can best be used to support the residents and patients at Willaura Health Care.
