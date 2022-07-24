The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Willaura Health Care Auxiliary raise money through movie night

July 24 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUCCESS: Willaura Health Care Auxiliary members, Community Bank staff and Chair Rowly Paterson, and EGHS chief executive Nick Bush. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Willaura Health Care Auxiliary were pleased with the community's response to their recent movie night fundraiser; "Dream Horse".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.