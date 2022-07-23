The Ararat Rats Football Netball Club will be holding their 150 years celebration on Saturday, August 13, proceeding their round 17 clash with the Horsham Demons.
In the lead-up to the club's celebrations, we will look back on the history of one of the country's oldest clubs.
This week we will look back at some of the 39 players who have pulled on the Ararat jumper and played at the game's highest level.
Carlton -Ted Browne
Browne played 20 games for Ararat between 1911 and 1913.
The winger would then spend make the jump to the Carlton Football Club in 1914 and went on to play 95 games at the club until his career ended in 1920. In his time at the top flight, he kicked one goal and was a member of the 1914 and 1915 premiership sides.
Collingwood - Barry Price
Price spent the 1965 season at Ararat where he played 20 matches before moving to the Collingwood Football Club in 1966 where he played 158 games and kicked 59 goals. The Encyclopedia of AFL Footballers by Russell Holmesby and Jim Main described Price as a "classical centreman from Ararat with perfect disposal". In 1969 he won the Copeland Trophy and in 1970 he gained Victorian selection.
Essendon - Barry Grinter
Grinter pulled on the Ararat jumper in 1969 and played 15 matches and went on to play 78 games for Essendon (1971-72, 1974-76) and six games for Richmond (1978). Grinter played his best in 1975 when he was runner-up in the best and fairest.
Fitzroy - Daryl Peoples
Peoples played 64 matches for Ararat between 1962-65 before playing 77 games for Fitzroy, kicking 50 goals. The Encyclopedia of AFL Footballers said Peoples was "a quick, lightly built half-forward flanker from Ararat who had good skills".
Footscray - Neil Peart
Peart played 29 games for Ararat from 1976 to 1980. The key defender would then get his big break at Collingwood where he played 13 matches in 1982. He then moved to Richmond where he played 40 matches 1983-84 and 1986 and finally played nine games and kicked five goals at Footscray in 1985.
Geelong - Edward Greeves
Greeves spent the 1946 season as a non-playing coach at Ararat after his storied VFL career ended. He played 124 games for Geelong and in 1924 he won the first ever Brownlow medal.
Hawthorn - Stuart Stewart
Stewart played 18 matches for Ararat between 1924 and 1925 before moving to Hawthorn (1926-35) where he played 130 games and kicked 32 goals. He was a "very solid half-back and follower who played with plenty of spirit," The Encyclopedia of AFL Footballers said.
Melbourne - Bill Smeaton
Smeaton played 113 games for Ararat between 1948 and 1956. He was a member of the 1949, 1955, and 1956 premierships sides and played in the 1950 runners-up side. Smeaton was best known for his goalkicking, kicking 516 goals for the club. He won the league goal kicking award five times, his biggest tally coming in 1955 with 116 goals. Smeaton played 17 games and kicked 33 goals for Melbourne between 1951 and 1952.
North Melbourne - John Clark
Clark played a whopping 143 games for Ararat between 1946-51, 1955-56, and 1959. He played for North Melbourne in 1951, managing two matches.
Richmond - Scott Turner
Turner played 59 matches for Ararat between 1987-88, 1990, 2006, and 2008-12. The Ararat local played 117 games and kicked 32 goals for Richmond between 1991-97. Turner developed into a very handy full-back capable of handling big-name forwards," The Encyclopedia of AFL Footballers said.
St Kilda - Les Meek
Meek played 20 matches for Ararat between 1939-40 and 1946. He spent the 1941-43 and 1946-47 seasons at St Kilda playing a total of 49 matches, kicking 11 goals. Meek spent most of his football as a centre-half back but was also used as a centre-half forward.
South Melbourne - Harry Gibson
Gibson played 86 matches for Ararat between 1897-98 and 1910 before switching to South Melbourne where he played 41 games and kicked 11 goals between 1904-06.
