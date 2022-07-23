Smeaton played 113 games for Ararat between 1948 and 1956. He was a member of the 1949, 1955, and 1956 premierships sides and played in the 1950 runners-up side. Smeaton was best known for his goalkicking, kicking 516 goals for the club. He won the league goal kicking award five times, his biggest tally coming in 1955 with 116 goals. Smeaton played 17 games and kicked 33 goals for Melbourne between 1951 and 1952.