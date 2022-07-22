The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Jess Hunt performs strongly at SAAC race

July 22 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RUNNING: The ever-improving Jess Hunt won on handicap 46 seconds clear of Tessa in second, with Gabe in Third. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

On Sunday the Stawell and Ararat Cross Country Club joined the SAAC in racing the G & R Rice Concongella Vineyard 6500m Handicap.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.