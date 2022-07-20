Dynamic Dance Ararat students took to the Town Hall to dance their hearts out on Tuesday, June 19 for their mid-year showcase.
Performances included a fun variety of acts that left the audience in awe, with solos, duos, eisteddfod troupes, exam routines, and displays.
The mid-year showcase was the first performance under new owner Linda Grigg who expressed how fortunate she was to finish the show successfully.
"I feel incredibly humbled and grateful to be welcomed into the Dynamic Dance Ararat community, and that our staff and students from across all four studio locations are becoming one big family," she said.
"Thank you to every student, parent, family member, or community member for your kind words, recommendations, support, and continued participation with Dynamic Dance, we wouldn't be where we are today without you.
"Lastly, I would like to send a huge thank you to our beautiful 'Dream Team' of teachers for being there for our students every step of the way and creating all of the fabulous performances that graced the stage.
"Without you, this showcase wouldn't be possible, we are beyond grateful for every one of you."
After a fantastic opening act performed by the Senior Jazz Troupe, the night moved straight into presentation mode, which included all students who have participated in either AATBD exam preparation classes, Dance Cirque or Acro Dance throughout the year.
All students were beautifully presented onstage with their certificates, with some students also walking away with their brand new completion pins from AcroDance. It was a wonderful experience for all involved as each student got their moment to shine as the audience celebrated their achievements.
Running right off the back of Warrnambool Eisteddfod, the performance students were in top gear and ready to show off their new dances created over the last few months.
"We are so unbelievably proud of our performance students, who rehearse weekly one-on-one with our teachers to continue to grow and perform at their best, and I think that shows," DDA director Miss Linda Grigg said.
The tap and ballet examination groups each performed a routine from their syllabus - either a quickstep tap, foxtrot tap, or compilation of ballet exercises.
2022 has been a big year of change at Dynamic Dance - with stepping back from the AATDB exam syllabus one of the major changes.
"The skills and exam work that our students have completed so far in their dance journey with AATBD has been a brilliant stepping stone, and deserved to be shown off, '' said Miss Grigg.
"We're thankful to provide this opportunity to our dancers as a celebration of what we've been working hard for, but also as a celebration of what's to come.
"We are so excited to reveal our new and exciting, Australia-wide accredited syllabus to the students, which we strongly believe will help them grow as dancers, and open them up to new experiences in the dance world."
Announcements for the exam syllabus will be revealed on the Dynamic Dance Ararat social media channels in the coming weeks.
The Dance Cirque demonstrations truly kept the audience on the edge of their seats.
Students were welcomed on stage to display two skills each onstage, which amazed the crowd and was celebrated with constant rounds of applause.
MIDYEAR SHOWCASE - Students
