East Grampians Health Service's solar-panel car park shelters project was officially opened on July 20 after months of hard work.
The new system was installed on the roof of the health service's new undercover carpark, providing shade and weather protection for visitors as well as contributing to energy generation on site.
EGHS board chair Nancy Panter said the project showed the organisation's commitment to providing safe and quality care to the community.
"While we are demonstrating our commitment to environmental and fiscal responsibility we are also providing a better customer experience for our visitors," she said.
"The entire solar project means that we will save over $6,000 a month on our electricity compared to pre-solar usage.
"In the first year, it is estimated we will save more than $76,000 on electricity costs which means we are now less reliant on traditional power sources."
Ms Panter also wanted to acknowledge the State Government and the estate of Joe Kapp for their "generous contributions" to the project.
"I would like to acknowledge the estate of the late Joe Kapp, the estate generously donated $3.2 million to East Grampians Health Service," she explained.
"$465,000 of the donation was used to finance an additional 938 panels across the building here in Ararat and our Willaura campus."
EGHS received $650,000 from the State Government for the installation of a 174kw solar PV system with Member for Western Victoria Jaala Pulford said the sheltered car park looked "fantastic".
"It is wonderful to see so many local organisations benefiting from a program that helps them reduce costs and helps us tackle climate change," she said.
Minister Pulford said it was "terrific" to hear the estate of Joe Kapp helped fund the project in addition to the State Government.
"It is great to see that generosity turn into something so very practical for the whole community," she said.
"What a beautiful, generous contribution to your community yourself and your family have made in Joe's memory.'
The new solar system was delivered in partnership with Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emissions Inc (BREAZE).
"This program demonstrates the community benefits of Social Solar - local jobs, cost savings for those who most need it, and reduced carbon emissions, now a global imperative," BREAZE president Mary Debrett said.
