Ararat Rural City Council has declared the new four bin system will commence on Monday, October 3 after stating the rollout would commence in July at the May 31 council meeting.
The 'Revolution Ararat' Program is the council's commitment to reducing the amount of waste delivered to landfill by introducing a new residential four-bin system collection.
Advertisement
All residential properties under five hectares will receive a four-bin collection system while properties over five hectares will receive a three-bin system which excludes the organics collection.
At the May 31 council meeting Cr Rob Armstrong said he was looking forward to the implementation of the new policy.
"I think it is an exciting chapter for us to be moving forward to create more opportunities to expand and get rid of rubbish and reduce landfill, I think it is a really clever idea," he said.
MORE NEWS:
The implementation of the new bin system, collection, and re-processing arrangements are expected to see the overall waste collected drop from around 3,000 tonnes per year to less than 1,300 tonnes annually
Reduction in the material going to landfill in the red-lid bin will save all ratepayers money as landfill attracts both a disposal charge and a state levy that is set to continue to rise.
By processing materials locally and in the region there is a suite of benefits for residents including:
The purple bin will be collected every four weeks on the allocated recycling bin day, whereas the Green Lid Bin (Organics) will be collected fortnightly. For Ararat Residents your current collection day will not change the zone details will be as follows:
Rural residents will be advised of their collection zone soon, with this we will provide details of the collection points for your service.
What can go in Purple Bins:
What can't go in Purple Bins:
Different types of glass melt at different temperatures, and so can't all be recycled. This means we can't process the following in the glass bin.
Advertisement
Delivery of new green and purple lid bins has commenced by members of council's operations depot, with this due to take up to eight weeks to complete. New red and yellow bins are set to be delivered in November to households across Ararat.
At the May 31 council meeting Cr Gwenda Allgood said she hoped the community would embrace the change.
"It is important to recognise that incorrect use of the service costs the whole community additional money as well as reducing the recovery of materials and reducing worker safety as we move to the new system," she said.
"People need to keep that in mind."
In the case residents don't use the service correctly the draft policy has proposed a three-strike policy where information is provided to help a household do the right thing, together with the penalty of bin removal where compliance is not achieved.
Council ill share more details on the Revolution Ararat rollout including an updated waste and recycling calendar, and educational materials to help residents understand what can and can't go in your bins in the coming months. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we transition to a new bin model. Find out more about Revolution Ararat at www.ararat.vic.gov.au . For any other questions or queries, please call (03) 5355 0200.
Advertisement
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.