Round nine in the Ararat District Junior Football Association is in the books with the Rovers emerging as the number one seed with an impressive win.
In a battle of the top two sides, the Rovers put the Mounties to the sword with a dominant 47-point win.
The Rovers blew their opponents away early, scoring eight unanswered goals before the Mounties managed to get three goals on the board in the last quarter.
George King, Jude Bulger, Jason Kingi-Davoren, Hamish Barr, Levi Wilson, and Xavier Wilson were the Rovers' best players in the win.
Alex Rees, Hunter Newberry, Nate Dadswell, Jacob Matulick, Koby Dalton and Evie Harrington were shining lights for the Mounties in defeat.
In the other match of the round, the Bombers jumped to third on the ladder with a commanding victory over the Warriors.
The Bombers went into the first break with 19-point leaders and a goalless second quarter ensured the Mounties were still in with a chance in the second half.
There was no stopping the Bombers in the second half as they kicked five unanswered goals to secure the 49-point victory.
William Hope, Billy Jenkins, Khloe Wilson, Nate McLean, Louie Hitchcock, and Zain Habib led the way for the Bombers with Jackson Richardson, Riley Mcfarlane, Jethro Bourizk, Violet Day, Riley Caton, and Lachlan Marsh were named in the best for the Mounties.
In round 10 the top of the ladder Rovers takes on the Warriors who are fresh off a loss to the Bombers.
In the other match of the round, the Bombers will look to win their second game in a row against the Mounties.
