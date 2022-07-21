Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 3
Indicative buyer range: $385,000 - $415,000

AGENCY: Ray White Ararat
AGENT: Phil Clark 0417 509 025
INSPECT: Saturday 11.30 - 12pm
Presented to a high standard, this double-brick home is on elevated land measuring about 615sqm with great views. Features include modern kitchen, updated bathroom, soft furnishings and block-out blinds. A gas-log fire makes the large lounge room and warm and welcoming space. Outside you'll find impressive undercover alfresco, a fernery, veggie garden, rainwater tank, carporting and a brick garage (or workshop) with built-in work benches plus front and back roller doors. Solid and affordable with a handy location to suit owner-occupiers as well as investors, estimated rental return is $400 per week.
