Presented to a high standard, this double-brick home is on elevated land measuring about 615sqm with great views. Features include modern kitchen, updated bathroom, soft furnishings and block-out blinds. A gas-log fire makes the large lounge room and warm and welcoming space. Outside you'll find impressive undercover alfresco, a fernery, veggie garden, rainwater tank, carporting and a brick garage (or workshop) with built-in work benches plus front and back roller doors. Solid and affordable with a handy location to suit owner-occupiers as well as investors, estimated rental return is $400 per week.

