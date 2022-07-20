Through the generosity of Ararat Historical Society president, Tammi Munro the pond and fountain in the courtyard of J Ward are fully operational.
The old fountain was constructed in the 1960s by the inmates under staff supervision and was no longer working, despite many fish still calling the pond home.
Ms Munro published her book, Historic Ararat in October 2021 and she pledged to donate all proceeds to heritage projects across the Ararat district.
"The book featured many short stories about people, places, and events which have made up the Ararat district's history," she said.
"The book was a labor of love, which developed while I was a journalist at the Ararat Advertiser, so I never wanted to gain financially from sales.
"When I approached Friends of J Ward asking if they had a project they'd like funded, I was thrilled when they came back with a request to restore the pond and fountain in the courtyard at J Ward."
In addition to the donation to the Friends of J Ward, Ms Munro has also funded the purchase of much-needed equipment to allow Langi Morgala Museum to preserve valuable records, with other projects in the pipeline.
Ms Munro said helping restore the fountain brought back "lovely memories" of her father's time working at J Ward.
"My father, Wayne Sladdin, was a charge nurse at J Ward for almost 25 years until the facility closed, and my sisters and I have many fond memories of visiting Dad at work when we were young," she said.
"Every time he opened the slot in the big front gates, we'd try to peek around him to see the fountain. It always looked beautiful.
"Dad passed away two years ago, but I think he'd have been thrilled to know his name will be on a plaque by the pond for future generations of visitors to J Ward to see."
Friends of J Ward members, representatives from the Ararat Rural City Council, and family members of the Sladdin family gathered on July 17 gathered to witness the fountain in the courtyard being officially turned back on.
Friends of J Ward president Peter Waterman said almost thirty years ago a group of locals gathered with the aim of "doing something " with the old J Ward Goal.
"Today is a chance to take a breath and review some of the development," he said.
"For almost thirty years J Ward has operated 364 days a year (apart from COVID-19 restrictions).
"A part of the early vision was to restore the buildings and the surrounds which were suffering from degrees of neglect."
Mr Waterman said after paying for gas, electricity, water, and general maintenance the friends of J Ward found there wasn't much money left for restoration.
"One thing you soon learn about historical buildings: they don't come cheap," he said.
"Then several months ago we were approached by a family whose father worked at J Ward, asking if they could donate some funds for historic works.
"Tammi, On behalf of the Friends of J Ward we thank you for your thoughtful generosity."
