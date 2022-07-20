The Ararat Advertiser
J Ward's fountain has been restored after donation from Tammi Munro

By James Halley
Updated July 20 2022 - 3:52am, first published 2:00am
Through the generosity of Ararat Historical Society president, Tammi Munro the pond and fountain in the courtyard of J Ward are fully operational.

