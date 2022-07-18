Ararat's response to the pandemic will be changing in line with changes in Victoria's COVID-19 isolation requirements and how food relief is being delivered across the state due to a reduction in demand.
Ararat Rural City Council set up the Ararat Community Relief Centre in March 2020 when mandates and stay-at-home orders for managing the virus made it challenging for vulnerable community members to access supplies and support.
In July, the State Government encouraged a sustainable approach to food relief by connecting people to food relief providers and local health services that can become part of an individual or family's ongoing support network.
Ararat Council chief executive Dr Tim Harrison said in partnership with the Victorian Government, Ararat has delivered one of the longest-running food relief centres in the region.
"The Ararat Community Relief Centre has been a valuable community resource through the toughest periods of the pandemic," he said.
"Spanning over 27 months, we have delivered one of the longest-running council-driven relief programs in the region, thanks to funding support from the Victorian government.
"During this time, Ararat Community Relief Centre staff assisted hundreds of residents over the phone by answering many questions, providing guidance and sound advice on the COVID-19 situation.
"We have delivered much-needed supplies and support to 216 of our most vulnerable community members.
"I want to thank Council staff who stepped up and went above and beyond to ensure residents felt supported and safe.
"This was one of the many ways Council helped vulnerable residents get back on their feet amid the outbreak while keeping our community safe.
"Now, there are transitional arrangements in place when it comes to COVID-19 assistance. Support is still readily available; however, we are simply moving away from a Council-run program to one that is centrally coordinated by the Victorian Government and our health providers."
Below is a list of services available to the Ararat Rural City community. These organisations will respond to enquiries on the availability of assistance for food relief, essential items, and support to isolate and can offer referrals to additional services if necessary.
If you need help to find your local food relief program or emergency accommodation, call the Coronavirus Hotline on 1800 675 398 and select Option 3 to speak with one of the team. If you need to speak to someone in another language, select option zero (0).
Many programs offer ready-made meals. Refer to Ask Izzy www.askizzy.org.au to check if any of the food relief programs in your area offer ready-made meals
Ararat Neighbourhood House is a not-for-profit, community organisation that is an agency for FoodBank Victoria, you can reach them on (03) 5352 1551.
Ararat Emergency Relief, Inc. is a group of community organisations that can assist with food relief and provide additional support. Contact Ararat Rural City Council to find out more on (03) 5355 0200.
