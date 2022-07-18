The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

From July Ararat is changing their COVID-19 response

JH
By James Halley
July 18 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHANGE: Ararat's COVID-19 response has chnaged. Picture: FILE

Ararat's response to the pandemic will be changing in line with changes in Victoria's COVID-19 isolation requirements and how food relief is being delivered across the state due to a reduction in demand.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.