NAIDOC Week celebrations are held across the country during the first week of July to celebrate and recognise the history, culture and achievements of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People.
The theme for this year's NAIDOC Week is 'Get Up, Stand Up, Show Up!' which encourages everyone to work together to achieve cultural change.
Ararat Rural City Council mayor, Cr Jo Armstrong said NAIDOC Week is an opportunity for all Australians for community members to "learn more" about First Nations culture and stories.
"These community events are an opportunity to be better informed and to support a process of genuine reconciliation, where we collectively look deeper into our history to forge new partnerships with Aboriginal communities in our region," she said.
"Our Traditional Owners are custodians to the oldest continuous living culture in the world. Ararat Rural City Council acknowledges that the Eastern Maar, Wadawurrung, Wotjobaluk, Jaadwa, Jadawadjali, Wergaia and Jupagalk Nations peoples are the traditional owners of the lands and waterways that make up Ararat Rural City."
Ararat Council have planned a range of cultural activities held throughout Ararat to celebrate NAIDOC Week.
"I will be assisting with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flag raising ceremony held at Ararat Police Station on Thursday to show our support for our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples," Cr Armstrong said.
"From rock art at Gariwerd, ceremonial sites in Lake Bolac, and the foundation of our national sport Australian Rules Football, which was inspired by the traditional Marngrook game here in Moyston - Ararat Rural City holds a rich connection to local culture.
"Council acknowledges that there is more work to be done with Traditional Owners to celebrate our unique landscapes which celebrates stories, songs and language that has been passed down over tens of thousands of years.
"On behalf of Council, we are committed to walking with our First Nations communities across Greater Ararat," Cr Armstrong concluded.
Ararat Police will host an Aboriginal Flag Raising ceremony on Thursday the July 7 at 11am at the Ararat Police Station to celebrate NAIDOC Week. A smoking ceremony and a welcome to country performed by an aboriginal community member will follow.
View some wonderful and vibrant art works from the Utopia Collection on display at Ararat Gallery TAMA by a range of Aboriginal artists.
Residents can also see a Reconciliation Week Art Exhibition at Lake Bolac Information and Business Centre until July 10.
