MARTIN Wynd is ready for a career change as he embarks on a new journey with AFL Western District.
The former plumber will take on the participation coordinator portfolio on July 11, replacing Alicia Drew who moved to the Wimmera in June.
Advertisement
The Terang-based Wynd, 31, said he was passionate about providing pathways for junior footballers in the region.
He will run school clinics and help with Auskick programs across AFL Western District's four leagues - Hampden, Warrnambool and District, South West District and Mininera and District.
READ MORE:
"We'll be trying to get into as many schools as we can. Obviously, with COVID we haven't been able to get into schools so if we can start getting into schools (for clinics) hopefully it will have a flow-on effect with Auskick numbers at local footy clubs," Wynd said.
"I will help with local Auskick and be a point of call for them and getting information for them so they can get the kids going down to half-time games or getting extra equipment."
Wynd said the role was vastly different from his previous employment.
"It's not a door I'd seen opening but I am looking forward to getting in and having a bit of a go," he said.
"I'd been plumbing for the last seven years but unfortunately last year at work I had a bit of an accident.
"After that I decided on a different career path. I had actually decided to start a teaching degree at uni and was doing this part-time while Alicia was still in the role.
"They said 'would you be interested in having an interview? (after she resigned). I said 'I may as well go through the process and see how its goes', so that's how it's come about.
"It's big shoes to fill but I am looking forward to getting into it and hopefully I can make a difference in junior footy in the area and try and retain players and get new kids playing from different backgrounds."
Wynd is Kolora-Noorat Football Netball Club president and will remain in that role until season's end before standing down.
"They (AFLWD) are happy for me to finish what I have started," he said.
Wynd said the Power, which has opened potential merger talks with Terang Mortlake, would have another meeting with the Bloods soon.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Advertisement
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.