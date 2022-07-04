Your Skin Scan is bringing melanoma surveillance and skin cancer assessment to the Ararat community on September 12 and 13.
The service will be based out of D'Fine Nails and Lashes in Vincent Street Ararat and will be offering checks bi-monthly (September/November/January/March/May/July) moving forward.
Advertisement
Your Skin Scan aims to contribute to the reduction of skin cancer incidence in Australia through early detection of melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma.
Melbourne-based clinical nurse consultant, Sharon Hudson said was "very well aware" of the long waitlist for melanoma checks in Victoria.
"When I was last in Portland I found a stage four melanoma, which is the worst prognosis you can receive," she said.
READ MORE:
"After that clinic, I decided I would leave my clinical research job and do this full-time and get out there and find these melanomas while they are babies rather than let them get to stage four."
Ms Hudson encouraged anyone from the wider Grampians region to book an appointment.
"Nobody in Horsham or in Ballarat would provide me with a room to do the checks, so I thought I would go in the middle to Ararat, she said.
"Hopefully this means people from far and wide will attend the clinic when I come to Ararat.
"I don't mind Ararat at all, it is the second most popular pre-booking behind Broken Hill."
You can book via email: yourskinscan@outlook.com, website: www.yourskinscan.com.au, or call: 0455337882
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.