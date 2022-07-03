The Northern Grampians Crime Investigation Unit with the assistance of Stawell Uniformed members executed two search warrants in Stawell on June 29.
The search warrants are in relation to a number of burglaries and thefts which have occurred between Ararat and Stawell between May and June 2022.
Advertisement
OTHER NEWS:
A 49 year old male from Stawell was arrested and has been charged with numerous offences including burglary, theft and drug possession.
He has been bailed to appear at the Stawell Magistrate's Court on August 9 2022.
Northern Grampians CIU would like to thank the members of the public for their willingness to assist police with their investigation.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Ararat Advertiser, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ararat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.