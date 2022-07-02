The Ararat Advertiser
The Fair Work Ombudsman commences legal action against Ararat business

By James Halley
July 2 2022 - 10:00pm
Ararat cleaning business operators in court

The Fair Work Ombudsman has commenced legal action against the operators of a cleaning services business in regional Victoria.

