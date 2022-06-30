The Ararat Advertiser
Barkly Breezeway works are nearly complete

JH
By James Halley
Updated June 30 2022 - 8:24am, first published 7:00am
HARD WORK: Artists Conrad Bizjak, Christian Veins, Tayla Broekman, Camilo Refuz and led by Mike Makatron. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Ararat Rural City Council has commissioned renowned Melbourne-based artist Mike Makatron to paint a mural as part of the Barkly Breezeway upgrade.

