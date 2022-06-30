Ararat Rural City Council has commissioned renowned Melbourne-based artist Mike Makatron to paint a mural as part of the Barkly Breezeway upgrade.
Mike Makatron, who painted the Barkly Street mural, is renowned for his big bold images focusing on reconnecting with mother nature. Locally, some of his works are featured on the walls of the Melbourne Aquarium, Nicholson Street Reserve and Guildford Place in Melbourne.
Ararat Rural City mayor, Cr Jo Armstrong said the breezeway site is in the midst of a major transformation to improve the streetscape, accessibility and usability of the public space.
"With the assistance of the Victorian Government through the COVID Safe Outdoor Activation Fund program, Council is upgrading the Barkly St Breezeway to create a welcoming thoroughfare for community members and visitors to utilise while spending time in town," said Cr Armstrong.
"Council crews are nearly finished with laying a bluestone footpath through the walkway.
"I'm pleased to announce the Breezeway now features a 30-metre outdoor-themed mural, with a Grampians flair. The artist behind the creative installation has an impressive range of artworks in private and public collections locally and abroad and has worked with creative institutions such as the National Gallery of Australia and MONA in Tasmania."
The mural was a made in honour of the Grampians region, featuring outdoor activities, native flora and fauna, and Australian animals such as the Black Cockatoo.
"Spending time outdoors, exploring our backyard, and connecting with nature is an important way of life in regional towns," Cr Armstrong said.
"We're fortunate to have spectacular views around every bend and a range of outdoor activities to choose from within our region; from trout fishing or camping to trekking through the Grampians or mountain biking.
"Mike Makatron is known for his bold street art with a focus on nature which can be found on walls and silos across the country
"What I love about art is that it's open to interpretation and often brings back treasured memories of time spent with loved ones.
"With beautiful artwork on the walls of the breezeway, community members and visitors will soon be able to enjoy the latest mural in Ararat."
Artist Mike Maka was excited to collaborate with Ararat Rural City Council and pay homage to the surroundings of the region.
"This mural was inspired by the natural surroundings of the area, in particular featuring rock faces from the Grampians, MacKenzie Falls, Fly-Fishing and Mountain Biking," he said.
"We worked collaboratively on the theme in conjunction with Ararat Rural City Council to create a cohesive mural, which we hope inspires the connection to the great outdoors, as well as brightening up the breezeway in town."
