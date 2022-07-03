The Ararat Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Council confirm commitment to Aradale development at June 28 meeting

JH
By James Halley
July 3 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EMPTY: Aradale may be repurposed by Ararat Council. Picture: FILE

Ararat Rural City Council confirmed its commitment to the Aradale economic and social development strategy as the best opportunity to preserve the heritage of the iconic site at the June 28 Council meeting.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

James Halley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ararat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.