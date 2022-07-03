Council throws support behind a 45-lot subdivision to be built in Ararat

Ararat Rural City Council made their decision on whether to grant a planning permit application for a 45-lot multi-staged subdivision on 2 Ironbark Lane and 89-91 Queen Street Ararat at the June 28 meeting.
The proposal represents an opportunity to diversify and expand housing options within Ararat and support the growth of the population and economy.
Ararat mayor, Cr Jo Armstrong said she was "very much" in support of the application.
"I hope members of the community are invested in the outcome of this project either for or against and follow the process in the end as it may serve as a community education experience," she said.
The proposal demonstrates a significant alignment with Council's strategic intent for the area, allowing for affordable mixed housing opportunities to accommodate the municipality's expected population growth in a convenient and central location.
The subdivision is likely to provide some impacts on the surrounding area and these are mainly associated with rising in traffic volume, in the future, resulting in eight residents coming forward with an objection.
A mediation meeting was held on June 10, however, no objector withdrew their objection. The objections were:
Future use and development of dwellings must comply with any planning policy and the relevant building legislation. Council, therefore, considers that the proposal demonstrates an acceptable outcome regarding the provisions of the Ararat Planning Scheme.
Cr Henry Burridge said he was "in support of the blocks" as he believed Ararat needs to get more houses into the town.
"A lot of the feedback we seem to get is around neighborhood character and the amenity which is important however, I think in a small rural town where we have become accustomed to large blocks of land," he said.
"It is a perception thing rather than an amenity thing, it is a bit of a culture shock.
"The conditions have covered everything imaginable that I can see."
Cr Bob Sanders said the proposal was "a really good one" for Council to go ahead with.
"I think we need to take the emotional part of it, we all want Ararat to expand and you have to expand somewhere and this is another place open for us to expand into," he said.
"I think there has been some very good work being done in the background to make sure all of the T's are crossed and the I's are dotted."
Cr Allgood, who was the only councilor to oppose the proposal was concerned about the speed the application was going through.
"I think a lot of the people living in that area are quite fearful about what is going to happen," she said.
Ararat Rural City Council planning manager Veronica Shilling said Council has done its due diligence on the application.
"We followed all of the processes, and we have been clear in what we wanted in terms of the assessment and what the law allows," she said.
"My understanding is that from a statutory point of view we must deal with it promptly and we have endeavored to do that in how we have gone through the assessment.
"When anyone comes in with an inquiry we will generally say we will provide them with vernal advice and say we expect this to be dealt with in this window.
"If we think objections are likely then we will identify that early as well."
