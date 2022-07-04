The Ararat Rural City Council received the 2021-2025 Year 1 Council Action Plan update report at the June 28 meeting.
The report outlines the progress of the actions listed in the Council Plan for Year 1 as of June 23, 2022.
Ararat mayor, Cr Jo Armstrong "really commended" Council staff to be able to continue with the actions, despite facing many disruptions.
"I believe it is pretty impressive progress, particularly in the past few months when we do know that so many staff within our organisation have been hit by COVID-19," she said.
The Council Plan for 2021/2022 contains 55 actions, with 25 so far completed.
Five actions are ongoing, while five are also 0-50 percent completed.
Five of the actions are yet to commence and seven are 51-99 percent completed.
The update report was moved by Cr Waterson and seconded by Cr Sanders.
Cr Bill Waterson said the progress made in the action plan was "excellent".
"It certainly seems as if we are moving ahead well with the action plan," he said.
Ararat deputy mayor, Cr Bob Sanders said the Council was moving along "very well" through the action plan
"We are well in front of where we thought we might be," he said.
"I really commend them for being able to continue with progress in the fashion that they have."
