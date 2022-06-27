A lucky resident has found themselves $100,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from Harris Newsagency.
Harris Newsagency has been a family owned business in Ararat for over 65 years and has been a Tatts outlet since 1983.
The Ararat resident has decided to remain anonymous after learning of the winnings.
Owner of Harris Newsagency Joy Harris was delighted to have sold a winning ticket.
"Over the years we have sold several first division prizes in Tattslotto, but this is our first in the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot Draw," she said.
"It's absolutely marvelous to know the $100,000 first division prize was won by one of our loyal and local Ararat customers."
