Ararat resident wins $100,000 in Tattslotto

By James Halley
Updated June 28 2022 - 7:11am, first published June 27 2022 - 10:00pm
WINNER: Staff at Harris Newsagency where the winning ticket was purchased. Picture: JAMES HALLEY

A lucky resident has found themselves $100,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from Harris Newsagency.

