The Ararat Eagles v Caramut round nine Mininera and District Football League reserves match was called off due to a medical incident.
At 12:40pm Ambulance Victoria was called to the match to treat a Caramut player for a medical condition.
Ambulance Victoria said the Caramut player is believed to be in his 50s and was flown by air ambulance helicopter to Geelong Hospital.
The player is believed to be in a serious but stable condition.
MDFL board member Bobby Mann said the Caramut player was believed to be "doing okay".
Mann confirmed the two teams would split the points with the incident happening before half time.
When the match was called off the score was Caramut 0.4 to Ararat 1.5.
