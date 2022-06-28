Internationally renowned Australian artist Amy Shark comes to Horsham Town Hall on her See U Somewhere Tour on Friday, July 22.
Amy Shark's See U Somewhere Australia Tour is one of the most extensive tours the country has ever in recent memory, covering more than 40 towns and cities across every state and territory.
Advertisement
Horsham Town Hall manager Shana Miatke said having Amy Shark perform was a "real coup" for the city and the beginning of more high-profile shows.
"The Horsham Town Hall is committed to programming live music, we've been working hard behind the scenes to bring you the best performances touring Australia so watch this space," she said.
Shark told the Australian Community Media her fans could expect a similar show to her sold-out Cry Forever tour, which she wrapped up earlier this year, selling out stadium shows in the country's major cities.
"The show feels like the same arena show just in smaller rooms really," the performer said.
"Feels a lot more intimate and I think that's what's so special about these particular shows."
READ MORE:
Ms Shark said she hadn't been to the region before; however, she was looking forward to performing in Horsham in late July.
"I hear there are some very nice wineries around and I don't mind a red wine from time to time so I may go and check them out while I'm there," she said.
Ms Shark decided to tour regional Australia to allow people the opportunity to see her live who may not have the chance to see her stadium shows.
"After COVID-19 we were all obviously starved of live music and it got me thinking of the parts of the country that are starved of music all the time," she said.
"I have also noticed a few different groups that have travelled many times to see me play in major cities and I thought what a nice way to repay those fans by putting the effort in and taking the show to their neighborhood for once."
Ms Shark formed her first band - Hansel Kissed Gretel - toward the end of her schooling life.
However, after the band split continued to work on her craft and self-produce music in the hope of making it in the music industry.
"After that band I wasn't confident on any career really, we weren't very good. But I did fall in love with song writing so that's one good thing that came out of it," she explained.
The musician continued to ply her trade working cover gigs, although she admitted she thought "the ship had sailed" on her music career while working for the Gold Coast Titans as a video editor.
"I never would have believed I would be where I am today in a million years," Shark said.
Advertisement
"I'm grateful every day that I get to do this for a living because writing songs doesn't feel like a 'job' to me at all."
OTHER NEWS:
Over 10 years of hard work paid off when she became a household name in 2016 with the release of her breakout hit, 'Adore'.
Shark's debut single hit 'Adore' went on to achieve 5 x Platinum certification in Australia, a streaming count that has surpassed 111 million and second place in the influential listener-voted 2016 Triple J Hottest 100.
The Gold Coast signing sensation proved not to be a one-hit-wonder, releasing "I Said Hi" and "Everybody Rise" which scored nine nominations at the 2018 ARIA Awards and four wins, including Album of the Year, Best Female Artist and Best Pop Release.
Advertisement
Amy Shark has played at the NRL Grand Final and AFLW Grand Final, toured internationally and performed on several major US television shows, including The Late Late Show with James Corden and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Yet she said one performance has a special spot in her heart.
"I think the FireFight Australia concert felt quite spectacular, playing to 75,000 people is something I'll never forget," Shark explained.
"It is hard to say really, they have all been special in their own unique way."
Shark is fresh off appearing on the fifth season of Celebrity Apprentice Australia, finishing fourth and raising $20,000 for Support Act which is the music industry's charity, delivering crisis relief services to musicians, managers, crew and music workers across all genres.
"It was very long hours, I definitely felt way out of my comfort zone," Shark said.
Advertisement
"I am not sure how the hell I made the top four, but I was stoked to have raised 20k for Support Act. It was a really great feeling.
"I made some new friends but not gonna lie I'm glad it's over."
HRCC has moved Amy Shark's performance to the Town Hall, allowing for increased tickets available.
Book online for tickets at horshamtownhall.com.au or call the box office on 5382 9555.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.