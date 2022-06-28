The Ararat Advertiser
Dance studios raise money for Ronald McDonald House Charity in June

JH
By James Halley
June 28 2022 - 7:00am
BIG EFFORT: Dynamic and District Dance dancers who particpated in 'Dance for Sick Kids'. Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

After successful first year participating in Dance for Sick Kids in 2021 the District Dance Studio and Dynamic Dance team jumped straight back on board to raise much needed funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charity in June.

