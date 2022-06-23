How have the Rats fared? | WFNL mid-season report cards

The resurgent Demons have dominated the first half of the year in the Wimmera Football Netball League, while a few contenders are battling it out below.
Horsham Demons
Advertisement
The Demons season thus far has been nothing short of phenomenal. Coming from a COVID-interrupted 2021, Horsham hasn't skipped a beat. Horsham's biggest win, 37 points, came in round four against the Warrack Eagles, when they came away 57-20 winners. The Demons are flying and, at the mid-point of the season, appear almost beyond reproach.
Minyip-Murtoa
Minyip-Murtoa have shaken off the premiership hangover that clouded 2021, but the reigning premiers are still far from their brilliant best. The Burras' biggest win came in round three, against the Warrack Eagles; 48-22. The Burras' biggest loss came in round six against Horsham, with the Demons winning 56-31. The Burras are in second position on the ladder, but losses to Horsham, the Saints and Ararat might prove costly.
READ MORE:
Horsham Saints
Having narrowly missed finals in 2021, the Saints are marching along nicely in the first half the season. The Saints biggest win came in round four, against Stawell when the Saints came away 11 point winners, 70-59. Horsham inflicted the Saints biggest loss in round two. The Saints have been competitive in every game this year, but have sometimes been unable to finish off sides in close games.
Ararat
Ararat have had their moments this season, with some impressive wins being offset by heavy losses. Nevertheless, wins against fellow finals fancies hold the Rats in good stead. Ararat's biggest win came against the Warrack Eagles in round five, when the Rats scurried to a 12-point win The Giants handed the Rats their biggest loss of the season by 24 points in round six.
Southern Mallee Giants
After dropping just one game in 2021, the Giants have seen mixed fortunes in the opening half of this season. The Giants biggest win came in round six against Ararat, where the Giants won comfortably by 24 points, while the side's biggest loss came in round five, when the Demons defeated the Giants by 19-points. The Giants and Warriors enjoyed a draw in round seven, which could have implications come finals.
MORE NEWS:
Dimboola
Dimboola faced a rough draw early, facing 2021's top two sides in the first three rounds; it took the Roos until round four to get on the board. A three game winning streak followed, before a loss to Warrack gave the Eagles their first win of the year. The Roos biggest win came in round seven; a hard-fought 13-point win over the Saints in Dimboola, while the side's biggest loss, 33-points, came against Horsham in round three. If the Roos can find some momentum they could be a frightening prospect come September.
Stawell
Stawell might not have seen the results they might have liked, but no team has had it easy against the Warriors in the first half of season 2022. Stawell's biggest loss came in round nine against Horsham and was the lowest winning margin for the ladder-leaders all season. If Stawell can convert more close games into wins, the ladder could be in for a shakeup in the second half of the 2022 season.
Advertisement
Warrack Eagles
The Eagles have had a season to forget, but it hasn't been without its moments. Like the Warriors, the Eagles have simply not been able to convert pressure into wins. The Eagles biggest loss came at the hands of the Demons in round three. It took until round nine for the Eagles to land on the winners' list, when the Eagles defeated Dimboola by 23 points.
While you're with us, you can now receive updates straight to your inbox from The Ararat Advertiser. To make sure you're up-to-date with all the news from across the Ararat shire, sign up here.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.