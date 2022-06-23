How have the Rats fared? | WFNL mid-season report cards

Dimboola faced a rough draw early, facing 2021's top two sides in the first three rounds; it took the Roos until round four to get on the board. A three game winning streak followed, before a loss to Warrack gave the Eagles their first win of the year. The Roos biggest win came in round seven; a hard-fought 13-point win over the Saints in Dimboola, while the side's biggest loss, 33-points, came against Horsham in round three. If the Roos can find some momentum they could be a frightening prospect come September.