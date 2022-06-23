Residents are encouraged to join in a community planting weekend in an effort to create a more sustainable future for Ararat from 15 -17 July.
The Ararat Landcare Group, in partnership with Ararat Rural City Council (ARCC) and neighbouring Landcare groups in Stawell and Beaufort, received $55,000 funding from the Department of Environment Land Water and Planning (DELWP) to investigate the future of urban and street trees across our region as a means of mitigating climate change.
Ararat Landcare Group president Russell Pearse has been working closely with the community and ARCC to promote wise management of the region's land and urban spaces for over 20 years.
"Landcare is a way to help our environment, wildlife, farmers and our communities," Russell said.
"Our projects involve on-ground revegetation works along Cemetery Creek as well as workshops, weed control and building nest boxes, and planting days.
"Recently, the Ararat Landcare group distributed a questionnaire to residents and held a seminar on the use of urban trees in mitigating climate change.
"As part of the project, materials such as a booklet and videos are being created to further promote the planting of trees in backyards."
Ararat Rural City Council mayor Cr Jo Armstrong said initiatives like community planting days can help raise greater awareness on the importance of regenerating our landscapes.
"Farmers, residents, retirees, and student volunteers in rural Landcare groups are vital supporters of natural resource management and land stewardship activities," she said.
"Landcare is not just about planting trees, in rural areas the Landcare movement helps prevent the spread of weeds and pests from farms and vineyards, as well as landscape rehabilitation works that improve soil condition, and prevent wind and soil erosion.
"This project in partnership with the Ararat Landcare Group looks at the role of street trees in our urban environment in mitigating climate change.
"I'd like to congratulate Ararat Landcare Group on their success in securing this grant, which underpins the important work Landcare volunteers do right across our community."
Research has shown that the region has been subjected to increased heat waves in the future, and the community needs to plan for a more sustainable and resilient streetscape that can reduce the urban heat island effect and tolerate frost.
"We know trees provide a multitude of benefits from having a positive impact on wellbeing, enhancing air quality to improving the urban heat island effect by providing shade," she continued.
"We want to create a community-wide conversation about the challenges of maintaining biodiversity in a changing climate and managing urban trees, especially through extreme weather events.
"Residents are encouraged to bring a shovel and join in our upcoming community planting day; it's an opportunity to do something positive for the local community by making it a healthier place to live."
Ararat Landcare Group has worked closely with Ararat Rural City Council to identify three demonstration sites.
Residents are invited to participate in a community planting weekend on:
Register your intention to attend by clicking on https://events.humanitix.com/ararat-urban-trees-planting-days
Participants will need to bring a spade/shovel with them. Registration required by Wednesday July 13 2022
"Urban Trees - making choices for a changing climate" is supported by the Victorian Government and funded through the Sustainability Fund - Supporting Our Regions to Adapt program.
