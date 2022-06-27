Ararat Rural City Council brings school holiday fun this winter

Ararat Rural City Council has a range of exciting activities and programs planned for the winter school holidays.
Ararat Rural City mayor Cr Jo Armstrong said young ones are invited to kickstart the school holidays with one of Council's free activities.
"Whether it's craft sessions, on-site performers and activities, Ararat Library and Ararat Gallery TAMA offer something for everyone over the winter school holiday period."
"Council's program includes a range of boredom-busting activities that will get kids off their devices and tap into their creativity," Cr Armstrong said.
From Wednesday June 29 the Ararat Library will be hosting a range of free programs starting with some very special guests from the Halls Gap Zoo, including a zookeeper and some of their animal friends.
Come celebrate and learn more about NAIDOC Week with an Indigenous-inspired craft session at the Library. Kids will get the opportunity to experiment with different scratchboard Australian animal shapes and patterns on July 6.
Kids comedian Mr.Snotbottom will be performing on Friday, July 8 at Ararat Library, covering slimy topics children will love from boogers to popoffs and smells.
For those aged seven years and over, Ararat Gallery TAMA will be hosting a free Nature Collage workshop with Early Childhood Educator and First Nations Artist Emma Stenhouse on June 30.
"The workshop will delight the senses, inspire creativity and allow us to explore the Icons used to create traditional Indigenous Iconography," said Ms Stenhouse.
"Kids will create a transient artwork with elements of nature and then have the opportunity to create their own storytelling artwork using watercolours.
"I'm really looking forward to the upcoming workshop at Ararat Gallery TAMA - it'll be a lot of fun."
Visit Council's website www.ararat.vic.gov.au for more information.
