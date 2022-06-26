Council has officially launched four digital wayfinding signs in Ararat, helping visitors find their way around town and further promote the region's unique attractions.
Ararat Rural City mayor Cr Jo Armstrong said the digital signage investment was part of a larger plan to position Ararat as a strong and attractive tourism destination.
"Council has been actively delivering initiatives that showcase the very best of our region, including newly installed digital signage across Ararat," she said.
"The outdoor wayfinding digital displays found across Ararat provide regional information 24 hours a day.
"We want to ensure visitors are directly engaged when they arrive, from speaking with one of our friendly Visitor Information Staff to browsing the new wayfinding signs, which gives them the very best experiences our region has to offer.
"Council staff worked with Just Digital Signage based out of Melbourne to create custom digital screens that complement our public spaces."
Four permanently installed digital wayfinding signs can be found at outdoor sites such as Barkly Street, Alexandra Gardens, Visitor Information Centre/Gallery and near the Pyrenees Highway/Alexandra Corridor link.
"Visitors and residents alike can benefit from using the kiosks to find an attraction or find what events are coming up in Ararat. There will be a range of points of interest, accommodation and food and wine listings and upcoming events," Cr Armstrong said.
"While the project is an investment, it is another way Council is supporting local businesses and community groups by promoting their events through a new digital platform.
"These displays are designed to meet the ever-growing demands of today's visitors, with interactive and real-time software.
"By going digital, businesses can easily share information that helps boost our tourism economy, without charge.
"Further, Council is looking to include a section for community notices as another channel to engage with the community.
"We are confident the outdoor wayfinding kiosks will unlock additional opportunities to showcase the latest tourism offerings, further enhancing the visitor experience while supporting local businesses."
The digital wayfinding project was jointly funded by the Victorian Government's Community Safety Infrastructure Grants program as part of the Alexandra Gardens Linkage Project and Ararat Rural City Council.
