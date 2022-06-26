The Ararat Advertiser
Digital signs activated across the municipality

June 26 2022 - 10:00pm
ACTIVATED: Ararat City Council's Tim McDougall and Ararat deputy mayor Cr Bob Sanders at the digital sign at the visitor centre. Picture: JAMES HALLETY.

Council has officially launched four digital wayfinding signs in Ararat, helping visitors find their way around town and further promote the region's unique attractions.

